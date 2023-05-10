Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in SBA Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SBA Communications by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 188,776 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $234.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.77. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $229.48 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

