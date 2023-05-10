Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.90 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

