Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

