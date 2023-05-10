Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 110,300 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Amkor Technology worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.