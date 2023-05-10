Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 219,522 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,522 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Western Union worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

