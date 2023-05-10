Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,522 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

