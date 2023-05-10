Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 59,927 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 10,836.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BRP were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BRP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

