Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 512,060 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 512,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.33% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STEM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

NYSE:STEM opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

