Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

