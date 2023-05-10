Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

