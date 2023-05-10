Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

