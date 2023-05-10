Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,671 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,634,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,181,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,634,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,181,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,744 shares of company stock valued at $69,757,660. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

