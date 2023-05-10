Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,298 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,083 shares of company stock worth $12,955,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

