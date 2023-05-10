Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,553 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,110,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,895,000 after acquiring an additional 104,990 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,435,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Shares of VRSK opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $212.61. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

