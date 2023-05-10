Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 212,507 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 212,507 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

