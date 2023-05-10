Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 358 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

