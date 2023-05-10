Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 45,359 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.