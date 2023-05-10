Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 58,622 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,622 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,021 shares of company stock worth $8,684,881. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

