Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,525 shares of company stock worth $7,081,032 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $231.13 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

