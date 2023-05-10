Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.66% of Sleep Number worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $5,872,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,063,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $486.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

