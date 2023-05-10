SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

