SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2,989.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

