SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

