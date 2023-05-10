Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $53,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.6 %

HubSpot stock opened at $447.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $468.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

