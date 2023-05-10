Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 48,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Akamai Technologies worth $54,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,062.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,062.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,349 shares of company stock worth $725,971 and have sold 23,617 shares worth $1,728,865. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

