Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Alliant Energy worth $56,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LNT opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

