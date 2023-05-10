The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

