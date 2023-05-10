The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after acquiring an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,541,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 473,609 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CG stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

