The Clorox Company Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 289.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 813.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

