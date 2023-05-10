The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 80,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock valued at $31,114,171. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of GS stock opened at $324.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

