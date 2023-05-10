The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

