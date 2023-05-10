The Southern Company (SO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Insider Activity

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily