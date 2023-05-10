The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.