Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 24,416 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

BATS NULG opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

