Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

