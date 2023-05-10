Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,435 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $366.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.49. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.