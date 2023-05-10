Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 34,230 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 195,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 645,129 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 798,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,190 shares of company stock worth $142,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $853.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.