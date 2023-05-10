Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Popular were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

