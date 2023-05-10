Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

