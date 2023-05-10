Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of The Carlyle Group worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

