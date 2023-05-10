Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MLR. TheStreet raised Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

