Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.50 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

