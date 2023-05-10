Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of CubeSmart worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CUBE stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

