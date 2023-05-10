Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $23.80 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.35% of Matador Resources worth $23,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after buying an additional 273,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

MTDR stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

