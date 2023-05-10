Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $28.06 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $28,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $270.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day moving average of $242.20.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.