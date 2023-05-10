Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.51% of Glacier Bancorp worth $27,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,213 shares of company stock valued at $747,992. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

GBCI opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

