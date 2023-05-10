Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $43,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.41.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

