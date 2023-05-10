Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.