Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Kellogg worth $25,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.