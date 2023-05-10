Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $243.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

